Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 288.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 112.78 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

