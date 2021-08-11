Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,251 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $10,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HALO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

