HempCoin (THC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $3,874.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,635.00 or 1.00099022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00032229 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00071316 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013261 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000831 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,983,022 coins and its circulating supply is 262,847,872 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.