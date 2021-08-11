Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. 299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53.

About Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

