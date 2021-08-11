Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,698.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,698 ($22.18) and last traded at GBX 1,688 ($22.05), with a volume of 31151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,662 ($21.71).

HILS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities raised shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,538.80.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

