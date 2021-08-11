Hillenbrand, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hillenbrand in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.25. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.