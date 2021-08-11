Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.25. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.