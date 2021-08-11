Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,550 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 46.6% during the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 96,119 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 949,542 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 959,542 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,968 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

