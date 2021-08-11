Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.37

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 35776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of -0.13.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $267,253.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,571.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,757,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

