HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 9,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,591. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $288.53 million, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.07.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. HireQuest had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

