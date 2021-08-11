Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives $12.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCXLF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

