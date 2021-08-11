Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCXLF. Citigroup began coverage on Hiscox in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.