HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Up 11.7%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) rose 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.26 and last traded at C$4.26. Approximately 906,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,500,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 35.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.92.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

