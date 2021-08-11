HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Boston Partners bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,067,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HollyFrontier by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in HollyFrontier by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after buying an additional 526,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.43%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.