Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HMPT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $627.13 million and a PE ratio of 0.93. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Point Capital stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HMPT. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.