Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.

Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,347. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $97.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.73%.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

