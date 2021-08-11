Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.680-$3.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.76 billion-$145.76 billion.
Shares of Honda Motor stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,347. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $97.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
