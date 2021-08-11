Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.21 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

