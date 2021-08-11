Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Cut by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 297,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.18. 2,074,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

