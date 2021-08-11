HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lessened by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in HP by 1,729.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

