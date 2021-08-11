H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

HRB stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

