Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -261.46 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

