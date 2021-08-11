HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.670-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $656.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of -352.96 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $251.45 and a 1-year high of $667.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

