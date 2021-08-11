Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.24 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.55 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0675 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

