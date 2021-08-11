Hydro One (H) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hydro One (TSE: H) recently:

8/9/2021 – Hydro One had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$30.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Hydro One had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE H opened at C$30.97 on Wednesday. Hydro One Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$18.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.52.

Get Hydro One Limited alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.