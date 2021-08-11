Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of HYLN stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 111,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.77. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81.
HYLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.
About Hyliion
Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.
