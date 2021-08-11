Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HYLN stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 111,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.77. Hyliion has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81.

HYLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 807,500 shares of company stock worth $7,931,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

