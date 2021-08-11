HyperQuant (HQT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $28,794.74 and $2,471.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00872167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00109062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152903 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

