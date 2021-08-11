I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

IMAB stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in I-Mab by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,181,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,559 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,656,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,387,000. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

