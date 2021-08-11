iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAFNF shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Shares of IAFNF remained flat at $$54.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.