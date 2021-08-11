IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$13.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IBG. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday. Pi Financial boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.58.

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$11.26 on Monday. IBI Group has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$352.51 million and a P/E ratio of 26.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.32.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

