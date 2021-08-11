IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.96 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 100.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 112.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 22.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

NYSE:NET opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.74 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

