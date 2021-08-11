IFP Advisors Inc Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $362.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.48. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

