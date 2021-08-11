IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,058 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.9% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 33,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the second quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

