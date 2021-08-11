IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 9,925 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 163.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,065,000. Motco lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period.

JNK opened at $108.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.50. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $110.10.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

