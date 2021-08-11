IFP Advisors Inc Sells 393 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $191.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $192.77.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

