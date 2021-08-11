iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.78, but opened at $22.50. iHeartMedia shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 3,395 shares.

Specifically, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

