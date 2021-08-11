Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMGO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IMGO opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

