IMI plc (LON:IMI) Announces GBX 7.90 Dividend

IMI plc (LON:IMI) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,763 ($23.03) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,722.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60. IMI has a 1-year low of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.80).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMI shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($23.65) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,707.22 ($22.30).

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

