Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64. Immunic has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunic by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Immunic by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

