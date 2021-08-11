IMV (TSE:IMV) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.01. Approximately 271,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 146,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$164.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMV (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

