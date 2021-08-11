Ink Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $336.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $718,685.55 and approximately $336.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.80 or 0.00882292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00112466 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00150318 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

