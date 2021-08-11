Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stock Price Up 0%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAPR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000.

