Inogen, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Inogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday. Finally, William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -538.21 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 9,920.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 487,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 721,293 shares of company stock worth $41,980,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

