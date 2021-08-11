Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires 801 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $30,277.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 188,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,187. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.17, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,900,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

