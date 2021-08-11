Insider Buying: Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) Insider Acquires 37,500 Shares of Stock

Argentex Group Plc (LON:AGFX) insider Jo Stent purchased 37,500 shares of Argentex Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Shares of AGFX stock opened at GBX 106.65 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. Argentex Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.62 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £145.89 million and a PE ratio of 18.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. Argentex Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services for businesses worldwide. Its product offering includes spot, forward, and options FX capabilities provided primarily through voice broking channels. The company serves corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

