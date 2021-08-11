Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,639,519 shares in the company, valued at C$10,979,639.25.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Galway Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 1,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$920.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 7,700 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$7,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 2,300 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$2,208.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 13,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$12,740.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$5,050.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,210.00.

Shares of CVE GWM opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. Galway Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$126.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.85.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Galway Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galway Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.