Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,639,519 shares in the company, valued at C$10,979,639.25.
Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00.
- On Monday, June 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 1,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$920.00.
- On Monday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 7,700 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$7,392.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 2,300 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$2,208.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 13,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$12,740.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,950.00.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$5,050.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 7,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,210.00.
Shares of CVE GWM opened at C$0.71 on Wednesday. Galway Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.67 and a twelve month high of C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$126.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.85.
Galway Metals Company Profile
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.
