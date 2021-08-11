Insider Buying: Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Buys 5,033 Shares of Stock

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $20.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LL. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.
