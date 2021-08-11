Insider Buying: PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. Research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $589,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,677,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

