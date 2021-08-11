Insider Buying: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Buys 465 Shares of Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kathleen M. Camilli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UniFirst alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of UniFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32.

UniFirst stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.64. 846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,651. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.