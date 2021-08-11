Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Insider Sells 11,210 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.32. The stock had a trading volume of 545,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $272.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,562,000 after purchasing an additional 131,907 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after acquiring an additional 662,711 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 55,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.