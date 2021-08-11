Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $5,332,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of -298.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.